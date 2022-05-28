1h ago

Weekend load shedding eases to Stage 1 during evenings

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
Load shedding continues this weekend.
Getty Images

Eskom will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 during the evening peak periods this weekend.

The power utility issued an update on Saturday morning.

"Due to a continued shortage of generation capacity, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented at 17:00 until 22:00 this afternoon. Stage 1 load shedding will be repeated at the same time tomorrow afternoon."

Eskom highlighted that the shortage of generation capacity persists, and the system is still constrained. There is still an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.

Currently, 4 279 MW is out on planned maintenance and another 15 943 MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items," the power utility said.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said an outlook for the coming week would be given on Sunday.

