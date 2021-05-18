Load shedding drops to stage 1 on Tuesday night

Load shedding will return on Tuesday evening after being suspended during the day, but will drop to stage 1.

Stage 2 load shedding had been implemented on Sunday and Monday evening. The power utility had originally said the round of stage 2 cuts would run until 22:00 on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom said due to a further improvement in the power system, load shedding would be reduced to stage 1. An additional generating unit had been returned to service during the day, while another was expected to return later in the day.

The outlook for the rest of the week was expected to improve, Eskom said.

Load shedding had been implemented on Sunday after ten units lost capacity. The utility said it had lost a total of 6 044MW of generating power in the space of 24 hours.

