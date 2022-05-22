Load shedding drops to Stage 2, will escalate to Stage 3 late Sunday afternoon

Load shedding dropped to Stage 2 at 08:00 on Sunday morning, and will escalate to Stage 3 from 16:00 until 22:00, Eskom has announced.

This was after Eskom had initially anticipated Stage 2 for the weekend, but quickly escalated to Stage 4 on Saturday. Two generating units at Hendrina and one at Lethabo Power Station had tripped on Saturday morning.

"Since yesterday afternoon a generating unit each at the Arnot, Hendrina, Tutuka and two at the Lethabo Power Station were returned to service," Eskom said on Sunday morning.

"A generating unit each at the Duvha and Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs."

Eskom currently has 4 009MW out on planned maintenance, while 14 515MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

