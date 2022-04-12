31m ago

Load shedding now confirmed for Wednesday, Thursday

Stage 2 load shedding is now planned for Wednesday and Thursday nights from 17:00 until 05:00 the next morning, Eskom said in a statement.

This is due to a shortage of generation capacity and continued delays in returning to service four generating units at Camden power station and two generating units at Tutuka.

Load shedding will only be implemented overnight on both days, the power utility said. But this could be scaled up, it warned.

"Any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load shedding," Eskom said. Some 4 804 MW in power generation capacity is currently on planned maintenance, while another 15 300 MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns. 

On Tuesday morning, a unit tripped at Lethabo power station, which was returned to service on Tuesday evening. "This unit, however, will take some time to reach full production," Eskom said.

After a month-long break, load shedding started again on Monday, with Stage 2 load shedding resuming from 17:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Wednesday. 

