Load shedding suspended from 21:00, with Stage 1 returning on Friday

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from Friday, says Eskom.
Eskom will suspend Stage 2 load shedding from 21:00 on Thursday.

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 to 21:00 on Friday.

Eskom has returned eight generating units to service over the past 24 hours.

A unit each at Camden, Komati, Majuba, Tutuka, Matla and Medupi power stations, as well as two units at Matimba power station were returned to service.

The breakdowns at Matimba are currently being investigated by forensic experts amid suspicions of sabotage. 

Earlier this week, a team that had been working on the cooler fans at Matimba dropped an extension cord on to the transformer of the station’s unit 2.

A "flash" resulted, which tripped the station board and shut down all cooling to units 1, 2 and 3.

"We have difficulty in believing this is entirely coincidental," Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said in a briefing on Thursday morning.

The return of the eight units - along with load shedding over the past two days - has allowed Eskom to recover the dam levels at the pump storage stations, which are used for emergency power generation.

Unfortunately, diesel tank levels at three of the four open-cycle gas turbine power stations remain low, Eskom added.

One generating unit at Duvha power station was taken out of service for boiler tube leak repairs.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 15 605 MW while planned maintenance is 3 604 MW of capacity.

