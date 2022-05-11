Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented again on Wednesday evening

Stage 2 load shedding will again be implemented on Wednesday from 17:00 to 22:00, Eskom announced.

"[On Wednesday] morning two generation units at Hendrina Power Station and one at Matimba Power Station were taken offline for repairs. One generation unit at Arnot Power Station was returned to service. A generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon," Eskom said in a statement.

"The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks. Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load shedding during the evening peaks.

"Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 05:00 to 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 to 22:00 in the evenings."

This will be the third time this week that Eskom has implemented load shedding during peak hours.

Eskom added it currently had 2 329 MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 988 MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

Find your load shedding schedule here.



