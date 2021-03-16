Load shedding to continue until Saturday - Eskom

Load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 early on Wednesday morning; however, it will continue until Saturday morning as the power system is still "severely constrained", Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drop to stage 1 will occur at 05:00 on Wednesday.

"Since Monday, Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units at Kusile, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla, as well as the Cahora Bassa line from Mozambique. However, this has not been sufficient to suspend load shedding at this point," Eskom said.

Generation capacity has been lost at Medupi, Arnot and Komati - and additionally, the return to service of four other units has been delayed. Some 5 850 MW is out on planned maintenance, while another 13 443 MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.