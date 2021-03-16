1h ago

add bookmark

Load shedding to continue until Saturday - Eskom

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Load shedding has been extended until Saturday.
Load shedding has been extended until Saturday.
Getty Images

Load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 early on Wednesday morning; however, it will continue until Saturday morning as the power system is still "severely constrained", Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The drop to stage 1 will occur at 05:00 on Wednesday. 

"Since Monday, Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units at Kusile, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla, as well as the Cahora Bassa line from Mozambique. However, this has not been sufficient to suspend load shedding at this point," Eskom said. 

Generation capacity has been lost at Medupi, Arnot and Komati - and additionally, the return to service of four other units has been delayed. Some 5 850 MW is out on planned maintenance, while another 13 443 MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom boss won't step aside during racism probe, says there's work to be done
UPDATE | Brace for another 5 years of electricity deficit, says Eskom
ZAR/USD
14.87
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(+0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.33)
Gold
1729.18
(-0.05)
Silver
25.93
(-0.97)
Platinum
1211.00
(+0.48)
Brent Crude
68.76
(-0.49)
Palladium
2517.50
(+5.97)
All Share
67289.37
(-0.41)
Top 40
61623.63
(-0.48)
Financial 15
12581.96
(-1.82)
Industrial 25
86895.75
(-0.10)
Resource 10
68759.24
(-0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1119 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2824 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1515 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo