Load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 on Thursday morning, Eskom has said.

In a voice note issued on Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Eskom had conducted repairs to some generating units.

However, while emergency reserves had been replenished, the power utility was still relying on these, he added. A "significant risk" still remains of load shedding, should further generation capacity be lost, he said.