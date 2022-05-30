59m ago

Load shedding to kick in again on Monday night after further breakdowns, says Eskom

Fin24 reporter
Load shedding be implemented at Stage 2 during the peak hours on Monday evening after generation units broke down at Majuba and Medupi power stations. 

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said three generation units were expected to return to service by Monday evening, which would ramp up through the night. However, load shedding would kick in at 17:00 and remain in place until 22:00.

Eskom currently has 2246MW on planned maintenance, with anouther 15 847 MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns. 

Last week, load shedding was rolled out during peak hours throughout the week. The embattled power company has been facing instances of sabotage at its plant as it tries to catch up on badly needed maintenance, leaving it facing critical shortages of supply.

