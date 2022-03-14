Load shedding: Why the energy efficiency of your fridge matters

Load shedding escalated to stage 4 last week due to multiple breakdowns at power stations.

Energy-efficient appliances and behaviours can limit the demand on the grid and reduce incidents of load shedding, says an industry expert.

Eskom's power alerts have seen a drop in electricity demand, which has helped reduce load shedding.

Energy-efficient appliances and behaviours can go a long way in limiting load shedding, an industry expert has said.

This comes as South Africans battled Stage 4 load shedding last week as several of Eskom's power stations suffered breakdowns - and amid warnings by the power utility that additional stages of load shedding may need to be implemented.

As emergency reserves recovered, however, Eskom reduced load shedding to Stage 3 on Thursday. It eventually suspended the cuts at 20:00 on Sunday.

From an electricity supply perspective, the country is bolstering generation capacity to support energy security. Last year 25 preferred bidders were announced in bid window five of the Renewable Energy Independent Power producer Procurement Programme - which will add under 2 600 MW to the grid. Bid window six will soon be launched to procure a further 2 600 MW. The country has a generation capacity gap of between 4 000 MW and 6 000 MW.

On the demand side, consumers can play a role in supporting energy security by reducing how much power they use.

"On average, demand drops by some 400 MW, and sometimes more, when Eskom issues power alerts and other warnings about constrained supply conditions," said Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. "This does go some way in reducing the amount of load shedding to be implemented," he added.

Efficient use of electricity is also key in demand management, Mantshantsha explained. This includes using energy-efficient appliances, lighting, heating and only using what is needed at that exact time.

South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) interim CEO Lethabo Manamela similarly highlights that using energy-efficient appliances can help reduce electricity usage.

A 2021 research paper, Residential Electricity Consumption in South Africa, which was conducted by researchers from the University of Cape Town in partnership with Sanedi and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, indicated that electrified households consume 17% of the country's total grid electrical energy.

The residential sector can account for more than a third (35%) of national electricity demand during peak periods. Energy efficiency measures can help reduce peak demand, the paper indicated.

Energy efficiency means that the appliances will use less energy but still maintain the same level of service. Most major appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and stoves come with energy efficiency labelling to better inform consumer choices when making purchases.

A lot of the work involves educating people and making them aware of what energy efficiency means, says Manamela. For example, a consumer might buy a less energy-efficient refrigerator more cheaply than one which is more energy-efficient. But you could spend more money on the electricity used over the lifetime of the less energy efficient fridge.

Energy efficiency prevents wastage - which means more power is available, explains Manamela. "Then we will not have as much load shedding as we are having at the moment."

But users have not always adopted practices to ensure that the available energy is preserved. These practices are as simple as turning off lights in rooms that are not being occupied.

"Some people do it, others do not do it, and they underestimate the impact it has on the national grid," she says.

According to the 2021 study, other energy-efficient practices include avoiding kettle overfilling or reheating, using well-fitting pot lids when cooking to conserve energy from stovetops, and only switching on the geyser one or two hours prior to needing hot water.

Sanedi is working on getting the country and the economy as a whole more energy efficient, which is in line with the National Energy Efficiency Strategy launched as far back as 2005.

One of the programmes Sanedi runs in partnership with the South African Revenue Service is a tax incentive for businesses that put in place energy efficiency measures in their operations. Since inception in November 2013, there have been energy savings of over 27 billion kilowatt-hours, and over 26 billion kilograms of carbon emissions reduced. Tax rebates amount to over R22 million.

The tax incentive has been extended for another three years to 2025.

Sanedi is also working on multiple studies around energy efficiency, one of which is aiming to quantify potential energy savings across different sectors. This study is funded by the World Bank.

Another study is looking into the market development for energy service companies - that focus on energy efficiency.