49m ago

add bookmark

Local and international calls to reopen SA borders

Carin Smith
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 2020 theme for tourism month is tourism and rural development. (iStock)
The 2020 theme for tourism month is tourism and rural development. (iStock)
  • The next important step for South Africa's tourism sector is to work towards the reopening of international travel, says Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
  • The Association of Southern African Travel Agents has put out a strong call for a definitive date to the reopening of international travel.
  • The International Air Transport Association calls on governments to work together to reopen borders.

The next important step for South Africa's tourism sector is to work towards the reopening of international travel, Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said at a briefing on Monday to launch the start of September as Tourism Month.

"With the risk of the virus spread on a downward trend, we are hopeful that the opening of our borders will happen sooner than we are expecting. Again, I need to emphasise that the level of risk, as assessed by the experts, will be determinant of when this will happen," she said.

The 2020 theme for tourism month is tourism and rural development. Without tourism, many rural communities have no other form of economic activity that can help them generate an income.

Govt urged to find a way

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA) has put out a strong call for a definitive date to the reopening of international travel to ensure the survival of the travel industry.

"We appreciate government's efforts to implement a risk-adjusted and phased approach to reopening international travel and tourism. However, in order for the industry to survive this difficult time, a definite date for the reopening of international travel is imperative," says Otto de Vries, ASATA CEO.

South Africa can reopen its tourism sector safely, but it requires an enabling environment, which includes the reopening of international borders, an improved visa regime and air access, among others, to help fast-track our recovery from Covid19, according to Thembi Kunene-Msimang, spokesperson for the #IAmtourism campaign.

"As South Africa enters Tourism Month in September, we believe this is the perfect time to shine a lens through the #IAmTourism lobby on the incredible potential of the tourism sector to stimulate its recovery and ensuring inclusive economic growth and employment."

With the opening of inter-provincial domestic leisure travel, there has been an encouraging spike in local demand for travel, according to Kunene-Msimang. However, to safeguard tourism's significant contribution to the economy and reignite SA's economy, there is an urgent need to reopen international tourism, in a responsible and safe manner.

International call

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called on governments to work together to urgently find ways to re-establish global connectivity by re-opening borders and to continue with relief measures to sustain airlines during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Protecting their citizens must be the top priority of governments. But too many governments are fighting a global pandemic in isolation with a view that closing borders is the only solution. It's time for governments to work together to implement measures that will enable economic and social life to resume, while controlling the spread of the virus," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's director general and CEO, said in a statement.

He says the world remains largely closed to travel despite the availability of global protocols to enable the safe re-start of aviation developed by governments through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

IATA is proposing "travel bubbles" to mitigate risks between specific markets and foresees a much wider and strategic use of Covid-19 testing as technology improves accuracy, speed and scalability.

African airlines' international traffic dropped 94.6% in July, somewhat improved from a 97.8% contraction in June, according to IATA. Capacity contracted 84.6%, and the load factor fell 47.1 percentage points to 25.4%, which was the lowest among regions in the world. Commercial air travel is still not allowed to and from SA.

Prepared

"We have not been sitting still [during] lockdown," Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, said during a recent webinar. "We, along with the City of Cape Town, have been doing our utmost to ensure that we are ready to welcome visitors back again."

Cape Town Tourism has been educating its members and other stakeholders on best practice when it comes to Covid-19 compliance. It has also been lobbying for the government to safely open the industry again.

During the webinar, Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism for the City of Cape Town, noted the need to meet the changing needs of travel.

"Everything has and will continue to change from here on out. This is a road untraveled and we need to figure out what a destination in a Covid-19 world looks like from all angles - as a tourist, as investors, and as residents," said Vos.
 
"People are definitely looking forward to traveling again, but Cape Town faces the challenge of the competition from every city in the country since all will be vying for the attention of travellers."

The Western Cape has been awarded the prestigious Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Related Links
Rogue restaurants risk whole sector being curbed again, minister warns
Tourism could rebound thanks to fresh hope of foreign investment, says minister
Tourism accommodation income plummets by more than 95%
Read more on:
iatammamoloko kubayi-ngubaneaviationtourismcoronavirus
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+1.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(+1.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.86
(+1.82)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(+1.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.56)
Gold
1971.14
(+0.21)
Silver
28.28
(+0.65)
Platinum
944.00
(+1.88)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2266.44
(+2.16)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1162 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7789 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo