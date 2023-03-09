Low-income households now spend 47% more on groceries than in 2019 – report

A higher proportion of low-income earners' card expenditure is going towards groceries.

This is according to Discovery Bank and Visa's latest card spending trends report.

The grocery items which low-income households buy, like cooking oil and brown bread, have increased dramatically, and these consumers can't buy down because they are already buying the basics.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

South Africa's mass market - people earning the lowest income in Discovery Bank and Visa's client bases - are spending 47% more on groceries now than in 2019. This is according to the Discovery Bank and Visa SpendTrend23 report released on Wednesday.

Discovery Bank had previously released a report about spending behaviours and patterns in its client base alone. But it wanted to look at a wider data set with different demographic profiles, especially because its client base is primarily high-income earners. This way, it could tell a better story of how the SA economy and consumers are really doing.

So, in the 2023 research, it partnered with Visa to access the most extensive data bank about people's spending patterns it could lay its hands on. They looked at how much people spend, on which items and how they paid. They compared that to how things used to be before Covid-19 by looking at transactions covering four years from 2019 to 2022.

Although this data is retrospective, Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner, said it sheds light on the state of households' finances and spending priorities that will likely also shape their behaviours in 2023. Visa country head for South Africa, Lineshree Moodley, said the behaviour in 2023 might even unveil what the new normal will look like.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

The impact of runaway food prices

One of the biggest insights from those transactions was that the mass market in SA spent 47% more on groceries in 2022 compared to 2019. The increase was based on card expenditure in grocery stores and other food markets. It did not reflect how much money people spent on groceries using cash.

Food prices skyrocketed in 2021, with SA recording food inflation of 12% in 2022. The price hikes in some food items were much higher than that, with sunflower oil processor prices increasing by 72% before the Competition Commission intervened in August.

"If you look at the average basket inflation rate published by StatsSA, there's obviously been a significant increase in food inflation. The latest reported figure is 12%, which is significant and calls for concern," said Kallner.

He pointed out that the mass market, which the study categorised as households with less than R100 000 annual income, has little flexibility regarding the food they buy. Most were already buying the cheapest options. So, there wasn't an option to buy down as high-income earners and high-net-worth people could.

"So, you see the pronounced impact on items like brown bread, which is 80% more expensive at the end of 2022 versus 2019," added Kallner.

This crowds out other expenditures in that market. People don't only have to give up the nice-to-haves, but savings too.

ALSO READ | No pot of gold as Rainbow Chicken, Nola owner RCL warns of sky-high prices for longer

In contrast, high net-worth consumers recorded a 4% increase in card expenditure going towards groceries. The group below high-net-worth consumers, which Discovery Bank calls "everyday affluent", recorded a 12% increase in groceries expenditure, and the middle-class spending on groceries rose 14%.

But the other factor that could be pushing grocery expenditure among low-income households so high is the rise in digital payments in the country. It is possible that some of those purchases used to be in cash before. But Discovery and Visa's data didn't interrogate that.

Electronic payments, eating out, and travel are on the rise

Moodley said that while the demand for electronic payments spiked to new records during the pandemic, it didn't return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and 2022. Sustained usage and demand for electronic payments remained, partly driven by strong e-commerce growth in the country.

Spending using cards across all income groups increased by 22% in 2022 compared to 2019. Groceries led the charge, followed by travel and other services. On groceries, Visa noted that the average basket size has increased compared to 2019, but people shopped less frequently.

On travel expenditure, South Africans were more eager to travel, both locally and abroad, in 2022. However, there is a significant shift towards domestic travel in every income segment. Even though there has been some recovery in international travel, it is still down 5% compared to 2019.

That's despite the fact that the average price of a flight in SA increased by 82% between 2021 and the end of 2022. Discovery Bank calculated that South Africans now spend 14% more on leisure and 24% more on business travel per trip.

People have also been spending more on takeouts and eating at restaurants than they did in 2019. And card transactions in restaurants, takeout points and fast food delivery apps increased with every stage of load shedding.