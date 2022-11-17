Mabuza: Doubling DGs' term of office will bring stability, policy certainty

Deputy President David Mabuza said extending terms of office for directors-general would improve policy certainty and strategic stability.

He told Parliament that the ANC's position on cadre deployment was not government policy.

He said while the government tried to ensure representation in the public service, it made merit-based appointments.

Deputy President David Mabuza said doubling the term of office for directors-general (DGs), as the government looks to professionalise of the public service, would provide strategic and policy stability to state departments.



Mabuza was replying orally to questions in Parliament on Thursday afternoon. EFF MP Floyd Shivambu asked Mabuza if the National Framework of Professionalisation of the Public Sector amounted to the abolition of cadre deployment in the government.

The national framework on the professionalisation of the public sector was released in earlier this month, but pundits argued that it is at odds with the ANC’s position on cadre deployment.

Mabuza said the governing ANC’s position on cadre deployment should not be confused with government policy on senior management appointments.

He added that the government was implementing several interventions to improve the state of the public sector. He said longer terms for DGs would stabilise strategy and policy at government departments.

"The framework is now going to be implemented. But the first thing we have done is to extend the term of office for all DGs. Firstly, the term of office was five years, and we have extended it to 10 years.

"The simple reason is that when a DG is appointed, first year, he or she is acquainting themselves with the environment, the second year, they are starting to implement, but by the third year they must be looking for spaces somewhere else because he or she is aware that he or she is on the exit," said Mabuza.

Mabuza said there was consensus across the board that the government should strengthen skills and capabilities in the public service on all levels. He said while the government wanted to ensure fair representation in the public sector, appointments were being made on merit.

"While acknowledging the need for demographic representation there is also an emphasis on meritocracy. In this regard, entry requirements will be tightened under this framework and be based on rigorous screening and appraisals that lead to merit-based middle and senior management appointments," Mabuza said.

He said even though Cabinet appoints directors-general, the recruitment and selection were done according to strict rules and procedures of public service and administration. Mabuza said DGs also remain subject to assessments and their political principles may take action if they underperform.



