Macsteel accused of using pandemic to boost profit margins after retrenching 99 workers

Steel manufacturer Macsteel has confirmed that it has retrenched 99 workers from different plants due to the pandemic.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA is picketing outside Macsteel branches calling for the immediate reinstatement of the workers.

NUMSA said the company was using the pandemic to boost profit margins.

Steel manufacturer Macsteel has been accused by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa of using the pandemic as an excuse to boost profit margins after retrenching 99 workers.

NUMSA general secretary Irvin Jim said the union is demanding all retrenched employees should be reinstated with immediate effect.

The call came as the union embarked on countrywide picketing at all Macsteel plants in Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Kwa Zulu Natal on Monday morning.

Jim said: "Our members are protesting against the fact that Macsteel has retrenched 99 employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. Our only demand is that all 99 employees who were forcefully retrenched by Macsteel must be reinstated immediately, under the same conditions they had before being retrenched."

Jim said it was inhumane for the company to retrench workers during a deadly pandemic, especially during Christmas, which is what the management did, he said.

"We are convinced that Macsteel is using the pandemic to boost their profit margins. They have previously retrenched workers and the savings they made from job cuts were used to pay managers and executives generous bonuses and packages. This is what has angered our members into embarking on this just strike, they are doing it in defence of jobs and the right to work," added Jim.

CEO of Macsteel Mike Benfield said the company was busy putting together a detailed statement responding to NUMSA's "outlandish" comments. He said the statement would be released at a later stage. The response will be added once received.

"But I can confirm that we have forcefully retrenched 99 workers. This has been a six-month process but all the details will be in the statement," said Benfield.