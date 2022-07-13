12m ago

add bookmark

'Mafia' groups are selling Eskom junk coal, Gordhan says

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture by Jeffrey Abrahams
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture by Jeffrey Abrahams

The authorities are set to tackle “mafia” groups that have compromised Eskom’s operations and contributed to nationwide blackouts, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said.

The state-owned company has called for more arrests to apprehend people suspected of corruption involving the state-owned company. The police on Tuesday apprehended two former employees of Swiss industrial firm ABB Ltd. and their wives for alleged graft linked to more than R500 million of contracts with Eskom. 

“You’ll begin to see more and more visibly push back in this particular regard from the various authorities,” Gordhan said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Johannesburg office.

Law-enforcement agencies have identified a "coal mafia" in the north-eastern Mpumalanga province - home to one of the world’s biggest fossil-fuel-burning power plants - that has infiltrated the structures of legitimate companies and set up parallel operations in illegal mining and coal supplies that have thrived, Gordhan said. That’s resulted in Eskom receiving sub-standard loads of the fuel, including pieces of metal and rubble that damage its plants, he said.

The authorities are also investigating cases in which Eskom is billed for thousands of liters of fuel oil, which is used to run power plants, that aren’t delivered. And probes are underway into instances in which employees are suspected of operating in cahoots with companies to ensure that plant operations are disrupted, to secure a constant flow of work for contractors, he said.   

The damage caused by the corrupt practices are among the factors that last month drove Eskom to deepen power cuts to the worst level in almost two years, Gordhan said. The utility, responsible for most of South Africa’s power, has implemented nationwide outages in all but one month this year and has so far instituted rolling blackouts for 24 consecutive days.

Eskom didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. 

- With assistance from Paul Burkhardt.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcoal
Rand - Dollar
16.87
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,742.97
+1.0%
Silver
19.33
+2.1%
Palladium
1,976.33
-2.8%
Platinum
852.18
+0.8%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
60,032
-1.5%
All Share
66,143
-1.5%
Resource 10
60,946
-0.8%
Industrial 25
81,448
-1.9%
Financial 15
14,612
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo