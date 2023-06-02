20m ago

'Major' Chinese aid on its way to curb load shedding impact on key services - Ramokgopa

Lameez Omarjee
The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Elmond Jiyane, GCIS
  • Government will be announcing a "major grant" from China to help limit the impact of load shedding on service delivery, says Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
  • The minister said China had offered solar PV equipment and generators that can be installed at hospitals and schools.
  • This comes amid a court battle to exempt hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations from experiencing load shedding.
The Chinese government has offered South Africa equipment like solar panels and generators that can be installed at public institutions to prevent power disruptions, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Friday.

Speaking during an update on the interventions by the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) to address South Africa's ongoing power crisis, Ramokgopa said the only string being attached was that the state must look after the equipment once received.

A high court in May ruled that all hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations should be spared from electricity disruptions. Government has recently filed papers for leave to appeal this ruling, indicating it would be impossible to implement.

Noting the court process, which is about determining whether it is feasible to provide uninterrupted power to these institutions without collapsing the grid, Ramokgopa said that the case should be allowed to take its course.

But apart from that, government has been working on interventions that are necessary to ensure continued power supply.

"We are focused on making the interventions that are necessary," he said.

This includes working with provincial governments and quantifying how much money would be required for various interventions, like providing generators or solar PV and battery systems.

Ramokgopa recalled having meetings with "multiple players, including the diplomatic community". This includes the US, Chinese and German diplomats. This has since yielded a response from the Chinese government.

"We will be announcing a major grant that the Chinese government and its people are making available to us …So we do not get into a situation where we fail to provide our promise of uninterrupted, quality supply…" he said.

"The Chinese are the first to come back to us and say they will provide this kind of equipment like PVs…" Ramokgopa explained.

Generators will also be among the equipment provided.

Government knows the value of the assets to be provided and will be in a position to determine where this equipment must be installed – such as which schools, municipalities, provinces or hospitals.

Ramokgopa doubts that there will be a tax on the assets, as it is donations. This will be further discussed with SARS's customs unit. "I really do not foresee it will be a problem. It is a grant someone is giving you."

Ramokgopa said that internal processes are being followed to ensure South Africa may receive the assets.

