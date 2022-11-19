19 Nov

Man arrested for bomb threat against Eskom's Jan Oberholzer

Compiled by Carol Paton
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.
Freddy Mavunda, Gallo Images, Business Day
  • A bomb threat has been linked to man with unregistered SIM card. 
  • The threat follows numerous others made to Eskom executives. 
  • Earlier this week an Eskom contractor was arrested for sabotage. 
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in Mpumalanga who was traced to a bomb threat made against Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Eskom said that on hearing of the threat, its internal security investigations team had preferred charges with the police for investigation. It was also established that the suspect had used an unregistered SIM card to send the message. 

On Friday morning, the Hawks and contracted investigators from Bidvest Protea Coin traced and arrested a 27-year-old male suspect. There was overwhelming evidence linking him to the crime. The suspect was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Vosman area at eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. He remains in custody ahead of his court appearance next week.

The general manager of security at Eskom advocate Karen Pillay said that other Eskom executives had also been targeted in recent months.

Said Pillay: "The targeting of Eskom executives and employees who are focused and hard at work during these difficult times is very disturbing. Such acts of criminality are malicious, and Eskom takes them seriously. The nature and level of threats, therefore, demand that they focus on their personal safety and that of their families instead, distracting them from the critical task their jobs demand of them.” 

Eskom said it would provide the necessary support to the SAPS to help ensure the suspect is successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction is meted out to deter other would-be offenders. 

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who has received numerous threats, is accompanied by two personal protectors at all times. 

Three days ago a contract maintenance worker was arrested at Camden power station after he removed oil plug from a beearing causing the unit to trip. The worker said he had done it at his boss's request, who would then secure more maintenance work from Eskom. 

