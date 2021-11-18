Mantashe blames Eskom’s 'toing and froing' on emergency projects for SA's power crisis

Amid continued load shedding, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has accused Eskom of dithering on taking power from emergency projects, including the controversial Karpowership deal.

He said government had also provided another 2 600 MW through the latest bidding window of government's renewable power procurement programme.

Eskom’s first solution, however, is to ensure its plants operate optimally.

"On the emergency procurement which we released much earlier, they [Eskom] are toing and froing. They don't want this they don't want that. But that capacity has been released to them," Mantashe said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.

Fin24 has reported that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is adamant that load shedding will remain a risk until new capacity of 4 000 MW to 6 000 MW is added to the grid.

Mantashe suggested in his interview on Thursday that government had done its part to release supplementary power to Eskom in the form of the emergency power programme where 11 winning projects would bring 1 995 MW additional power to the grid.

Although intended to connect to the grid by mid-2022, the emergency power projects have faced delays, especially the three Karpowership projects that were refused environmental approvals. Mantashe’s department extended the programme’s deadline for financial close to end of January 2022.

On Thursday, Mantashe also said government had provided Eskom with 2 600 MW through the fifth bid window of government’s renewable power procurement programme, while the sixth bid window will procure a further 2 600 MW, he said.

Round 5 projects are anticipated to come online between 2023 and 2024.

Aside from government’s supplementary power initiatives, Mantashe said Eskom already has 45 000 MW of installed capacity available to it, and the "first solution" is for the utility to ensure its plants operate optimally.