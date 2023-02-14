Mantashe: Electricity minister's job is to improve problematic power stations

The new electricity minister will focus on improving Eskom's power stations, according to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe will continue to procure new generation capacity.

The electricity minister post was created to make sure that solving load shedding does not take 24 months.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has elaborated on the role of the new electricity minister, explaining that they would focus solely on improving Eskom's energy availability factor (EAF), while he remained responsible for all new procurement.

Mantashe said at Tuesday's State of the Nation Address debate in Parliament:

Many people have asked what this appointment means. We characterise it as a project management approach. Some people in the media said that when we characterise the post as a project manager, we are reducing this ministry and its authority. But all it is, is emphasising the urgency of execution and delivery of the project on time.

"One must understand a project management approach means clear time frames and clear milestones and a clear critical path they should not deviate from. This is communicating a sense of urgency and desire to resolve this problem because we don't have time to wait 24 months to resolve it," Mantashe said.

The electricity minister would focus on improving the EAF as Eskom's six targeted power stations, which include five of the worst-performing stations, plus Kusile, which has been damaged and still needs to be completed.

"My submission is that this focused minister who is appointed to focus on electricity must focus on those [six] power stations and give us energy and end load shedding."

READ| Mantashe claims Eskom's power crisis can be fixed in 6 to 12 months

Mantashe has long argued that Eskom's ailing plants can be put back into full service through more maintenance and that they are "standing idle".

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been sceptical that the EAF can be returned to 75% given the ageing and collapsing infrastructure trend.

Mantashe said that he would soon issue new requests for proposals (RFPs) for a range of new generation capacities, and that his mandate was to focus on long-term energy security.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

"As a department, we will issue RFPs for 5 030MW of battery storage, 3 000MW of gas and will issue bid window 7 for 5 000MW."

Bid window 7 refers to the independent power producer procurement programme.

He said of the 4 200MW called for on bid window 6, only 1 000MW could go ahead due to grid constraints. At the same time as focusing on the EAF of the coal plants, government needed to address the grid constraints.



