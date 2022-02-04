1h ago

add bookmark

Mantashe embraces China and India as climate models

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gwede Mantashe. Photo: Getty Images
Gwede Mantashe. Photo: Getty Images

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe held up the world’s biggest coal users, China and India, as models of how to tackle climate change and railed against communities and environmental activists who are hindering oil exploration in the country. 

In a wide ranging television interview late Thursday, Mantashe, who is also chairman of the ruling African National Congress, highlighted the schisms within South Africa’s government that are hampering its drive to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. 

Ahead of last year’s COP26 climate summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed the world’s 12th biggest producer of climate-warming gas to an ambitious program to reduce emissions. His reward was a pledge of $8.5 billion (R132 billion) in climate finance from some of the world’s richest nations to accelerate the closure of the coal-fired power plants that supply more than 80% of South Africa’s electricity. 

Mantashe, in his interview on the Newzroom Afrika channel, said the country shouldn’t rush to close its power plants, should be wary of the terms of finance offered and should resist pressure to rapidly change its energy sources. Australia, the coal exporter pilloried for dragging its feet in setting emission reduction targets, also came in for some praise.

“What is nice about China and India, and lets extend to Australia, is that they are realistic about the demands of their economy,” he said, citing their reluctance to commit to net zero emissions targets by 2050. “They are not in a beauty contest where they want to be praised.”

Mantashe went on to say the lawsuits brought against oil exploration have driven Eni SpA and Shell Plc to search for oil in other parts of Africa. 

“Investors are not human rights activists,” he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinaaustraliasouth africa
Rand - Dollar
15.48
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.96
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,807.12
+0.1%
Silver
22.48
+0.2%
Palladium
2,302.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,029.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
91.11
+1.8%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo