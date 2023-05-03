Mantashe: Govt's plans to end load shedding not about 'mobilising votes'

Minister Gwede Mantashe says that dealing with load shedding is not a matter of collecting votes.

Mantashe also said that he supports the work of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and Cabinet is united in ending load shedding.

The minister also shared that his department will launch major procurement programmes for more renewable energy.

Dealing with load shedding is not about "mobilising votes", according to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.



The minister was answering questions from members of Parliament's National Council of Provinces on Tuesday. DA MP Mlindi Nhanha had asked about the progress made on government's Energy Action Plan. South Africa has only had two days this year without load shedding, while up to 29 days of Stage 6 have been implemented thus far.

Mantashe said that load shedding "irritates society" and costs the economy, and that dealing with it has "got nothing to do with mobilising votes":

"Load shedding is unacceptable to anybody. It irritates society. It costs the economy, and in whatever we do, we must improve the level of load shedding, reduce it and ultimately eliminate it."





He noted that the Energy Action Plan, led by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, focuses on improving the performance of coal-fired power stations, procuring emergency energy supply, importing power from neighbouring countries and improving skills at Eskom. Another important factor is increasing generation capacity from renewables.

"Our conclusion is, we need renewables for long-term sustainable supply of energy," said Mantashe.

He also hit back at claims that he was blocking renewable energy in the country. Mantashe said that under his leadership, the licence threshold on private power or embedded generation projects was removed. Under Bid Window 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, nearly 2 600MW is to be added to the grid.

Although Bid Window 6 sought to add 4 200 MW to the grid, only 1000MW of solar projects were named preferred bidders. This was largely because of a lack of grid capacity and not because he was delaying the rollout of renewables, Mantashe told Parliament.

To overcome grid capacity challenges, Bid Window 7 will be region specific- where there is grid access. As much as 5 000MW is to be procured through this bidding round. Bid Window 8 will similarly seek to procure 5 000MW, Mantashe said.



Bloomberg previously reported that government wants to add 15 000MW of renewable energy to the grid.

In the same breath, Mantashe also defended the coal sector and continued reliance on it. He noted that it is a "healthy sector" yielding export returns. "We must actually protect it… Coal is available, and the quality of coal is good," he said.



Mantashe also addressed reports that he and Ramokgopa are caught in a power struggle. City Press and its sister publication Rapport had reported that Mantashe's powers in the energy sector would be curtailed now with an electricity minister appointed to deal with the energy crisis. Citing sources, the reports indicated that a compromise was reached, allowing Manatshe to remain in charge of energy policy and procurement until next year's election.

Mantashe, however, dismissed claims of a struggle and said there was no fighting between him and Ramokgopa.



"Anyone who writes stories that say we are having a big fight imagines that fight. It does not exist," said Mantashe.

"The reality of the matter is that we want load shedding to be reduced and ultimately eradicated. That is all we want. We are all committed to that, all of us. We have not had any member of Cabinet resisting that," Mantashe said.



