Mantashe: I don't steal, nor does my family

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has rejected allegations that he or his family "steal".

The minister was responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday.

EFF MP Phiwaba Madokwe had asked Mantashe about the implications of his wife and family allegedly using his influence to score business deals.

"Is your name in frequent scandals not in conflict with your responsibilities and position as minister?" Madokwe put forward.

Mantashe, in response, suggested that there is an expectation or assumption that when people get into government, they steal.

'Entrepreneurial'

"The reality of the matter is, I do not steal," he said.

Mantashe said that his family is very "active" and entrepreneurial", but they do not steal either.

"I am still waiting for a case where my family will be found guilty of stealing," he said.

If his family members were to be found guilty – then he would "take them food in prison," he quipped. "All these allegations are allegations. They are not proven anywhere," Mantashe added.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has recommended the minister be probed for corruption after he received security installations at no charge from facilities management company Bosasa, City Press reported. Mantashe has since lodged a legal challenge to set aside the findings, arguing the commission's recommendation against him, is beyond its mandate.