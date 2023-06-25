42m ago

Share

Mantashe snubs signing of European green hydrogen fund

accreditation
Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe
Jabu Kumalo

South African Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe refused to attend a top-level meeting held by President Cyril Ramaphosa with European leaders for the signing of a green energy memorandum of understanding, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times reported.

Mantashe didn’t sign the $1 billion agreement with the Netherlands and Denmark because it was drafted without his input, the newspaper said, citing the minister and other officials. The pact was ultimately signed by others.

The adoption of cleaner energy has been beset by infighting within the South African government as much of the ruling African National Congress’s traditional support comes from labor unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers. Both Ramaphosa and Mantashe are former leaders of the mining union.

READ|New R18bn fund, founded with Dutch support, to boost SA's green hydrogen projects

State-backed firms from the Netherlands agreed to back a $1 billion dollar of green hydrogen funds in South Africa. Climate Fund Managers BV, a Hague-based company owned by Netherlands’s development bank FMO and South African insurer Sanlam Ltd., and Invest International BV will help run and finance the initiatives, according to statements.

South Africa estimates it will cost about 1.5 trillion rand ($80 billion) over the next five years to transition away from the use of coal for power and create electric vehicle and green hydrogen industries. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede mantashegreen hydrogen
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

4h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo