Mboweni appointing ex-journalist Munusamy at Treasury was above board - Public Protector

The Public Protector has found that former finance minister Tito Mboweni's appointment of ex-political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at National Treasury was not irregular.

Allegations that the former minister had contravened the Executive Ethics Code could not be corroborated.

Munusamy's appointment at Treasury was a point of contention after she was named in the State Capture Inquiry.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni did not irregularly appoint former political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy as community outreach officer at National Treasury, the Public Protector has found.



Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday afternoon released a tranche of reports related to several investigations.

Two of them relate to complaints from EFF MP Floyd Shivambu, who had asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan interfered in the recruitment process of the Mango Airlines CEO, as well whether Mboweni irregularly appointed Munusamy.

The case against Gordhan was closed as there was no evidence to support allegations, as was the case involving Mboweni and Munusamy.

Shivambu had lodged the complaint about Munusamy's appointment in October 2020.

Her appointment was a point of contention, especially after she had been named in the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.



Investigator at the Hawks, Kobus Roelofse, told the commission that Munusamy received R148 000 in 2008 from a crime intelligence fund to pay off her car finance. Munusamy has denied these claims.

Mboweni also defended his appointment of Munusamy - indicating that he was confident in her innocence, based on the information before him, Fin24 previously reported.

"The person was appointed because the person possessed the requisite skills for the position to be occupied. She is highly qualified, has extensive knowledge of politics and therefore can give sufficient support to the minister of finance," Mboweni told Parliament in November 2020.

Shivambu wanted the Public Protector to establish whether it was "acceptable and rational" for the executive authority to appoint Munusmay to a "sensitive position" - especially given the evidence presented before the State Capture Inquiry.

In her investigation, the Public Protector aimed to establish if Mboweni violated the Executive Ethics Code.

Mkhwebane had corresponded with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mboweni, former minister of public services and administration Senzo Mchunu and the director-general of the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane.

In his submissions to the Public Protector, Mboweni said that Munusamy's "skills and competencies" were accordingly considered in line with Public Service Act. Munusamy holds a National Diploma in journalism and has over 20 years' experience working in the media sector, specialising in journalism and communication.

She had previously held positions as associate editor at Arena Holdings, the owner of Sunday Times; associate editor at media publication Daily Maverick; head of communications at the Ministry of Higher Education and Training; senior political correspondent at Sunday Times; and spokesperson for the MEC of transport in KwaZulu-Natal.

Regarding the state capture allegations, Mboweni in his submission also noted that there was no finding of wrongdoing against Munusamy at the time of her appointment. "The statements about Ms Munusamy at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture were allegations, and no finding of wrongdoing has been made against her that should have been considered when she was appointed."

The Public Protector noted that the allegations against Munusamy, raised at the State Capture Inquiry, may have "tainted her name" and her appointment would have been seen as a condonation of her conduct, albeit without being found guilty.

"Whereas it was noted that the revelations made at the State Capture Inquiry might have placed the integrity of Ms Munusamy into question, there was no evidence to conclude that the appointment of Ms Munusamy by Minister Mboweni was in violation of the Executive Ethics Code," the Public Protector's report read.

"The allegations that Minister Mboweni irregularly appointed Ms Munusamy to the position of the community outreach officer and thereby contravened the Executive Ethics Code could not be corroborated," the report read.