Mboweni asks Twitter followers if SA needs national airline

Jan Cronje
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has asked his almost 1 million Twitter followers if SA in fact needs a national airline.

This comes about a month after SAA was granted R10.5 billion in additional funding to enable its business rescue process to continue.

He argued at the time that this was not a bailout of the embattled state-owned airline, but was needed to honour existing obligations.

"Ok.  Do we need a National Airline? Maybe that’s the question? Is it?" he tweeted on Sunday evening. 

The minister also criticised rating agencies Fitch and Moody's, without naming them, for Friday's downgrade of SA's sovereign credit rating, saying that "civilized people" abide by the Queensbury rule in business, sports and politics – that you do not "continue to beat up somebody who is on their knees".

"Ratings Agencies should treat us the same way," he said.

In the last of seven tweets, the minister said that policy certainty was fundamental for SA's economy to grow. 


