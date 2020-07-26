37m ago

add bookmark

Mboweni moves to make loan guarantees more accessible

Khulekani Magubane
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni (Gallo)
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni (Gallo)
Times Live / Esa Alexander/Gallo
  • National Treasury said the Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme would be reviewed to be more accessible.
  • The interest and capital repayment holiday were also extended.
  • Turnover cap was replaced with a maximum loan amount of R100 million.
  • Clients are now able to access the loan over a longer period.

National Treasury plans to review government's Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme to ensure that it is more accessible to businesses that needed.

The loan guarantee scheme was established to ease the pressure on businesses affected by low economic activity following the national lockdown. The scheme is facilited in partnership with the South African Reserve Bank and the Banking Association of South Africa.

The pandemic and the national lockdown's have weighed on businesses and are set to feed into double digit economic contraction and rising unemployment.

Originally, Treasury provided a R100 billion guarantee to banks through the central bank with the option to extend the scheme to R200 billion.

Following discussions with non-bank lenders to extend the scheme, clients will be able to access the loan over a longer period with the draw down period extended from three months to a maximum of six months.

"Some of the changes include that bank credit assessments and loan approvals will be more discretionary and less restrictive, in line with the objectives of the scheme," the Treasury statement said.

The statement said funds borrowed from the scheme through banks can be used for operational expenses and contracts with suppliers.

"The loans are granted at a preferential rate (prime) and repayment may be deferred for a maximum of one year after taking out the loan.

"Businesses will then be required to repay the loan over five years. Government and commercial banks are sharing the risk of non-repayment of these loans," the statement said.

The statement said banks will also be able to provide syndicated loans for loans larger than R50 million. The loan guarantee scheme now also "explicably" includes sole proprietorships and small companies.

Efficient Group economist Dr Francoise Stofberg said businesses needed support from government and that relief measures delayed or made inaccessible would be devastating, especially for small business.

National Treasury and the central bank, which cut rates for a fifth time this year alone, have been criticised by certain segments for not doing enough to support and stimulate the South African economy devastated by the impact of the pandemic.

Related Links
Mboweni pressed on SOE funding
Mboweni says he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA, but may approach pension funds
Mboweni wants DA to provide 'evidence' for SAA bailout allegations
Read more on:
national treasurytito mbowenisouth africaloan guarantee schemecovid-19covid 19coronavirusstimulus package
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2532 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 3146 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 4772 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3437 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo