1h ago

add bookmark

Mboweni unapologetic about social grants: We pay 'what we could afford'

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni addresses the media during the 2020 National Budget Press Conference at the Parliament House on February 26, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The national budget speech is the governments spending plan for the coming financial year. The minister of finance is responsible for allocating money to the governments different programmes and objectives.
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni addresses the media during the 2020 National Budget Press Conference at the Parliament House on February 26, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The national budget speech is the governments spending plan for the coming financial year. The minister of finance is responsible for allocating money to the governments different programmes and objectives.
Ziyaad Douglas
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made no apologies about the pressure that economic realities placed on social grant spending.
  • In terms of the Budget Review, total social grants were reduced by R5.8 billion in 2021/22.
  • The special Covid-19 social relief grant will receive R2.1 billion to extend it until the end of April 2021.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told reporters following his Budget speech on Wednesday that while government appreciated the urgent need for social spending and relief interventions, he made no apologies about the pressure that economic realities placed on this spending.

According to the Budget Review, over the Medium-term Expenditure Framework period, the social grants budget is reduced by 2.2%. In addition, all grant values will increase by less than inflation, while the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase by 300 000 people.

The Budget Review stated that total social grants had been reduced by R5.8 billion in the 2021/22 financial year, R10.7 billion in the 2022/23 financial year and R19.5 billion in the 2023/24 financial year.

During his speech, Mboweni told members of Parliament that R6.3 billion would be allocated to extend the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant until the end of April 2021.

"In addition, R678.3 million is earmarked for provincial departments of social development and basic education to continue rolling out free sanitary products for learners from low-income households," said Mboweni.

Grant increases

Mboweni said that other grant increases included a R30 increase for old-age, disability and care-dependency grants to R1 890; a R30 increase in the war veterans grant to R1 910; a R10 increase in the child-support grant to R460; and a R10 increase for the foster-care grant to R1 050.

National Treasury deputy director general of public finance Mampho Modise said the budget managed to pull off grant increases in spite of the economic pressure and much-needed fiscal consolidation.

"When we looked at the overall fiscal consolidation, we could not protect the social grant. We did the best we could, but the consolidation we needed was more than we could cope with to protect the grants," said Modise.

Right after Modise responded to media queries, Mboweni interjected to emphasise that government should not be sorry for facing the same economic pressures that governments around the world are also experiencing and delivering relief in spite of it.

"There is no need to be apologetic about it. There is no social contract to say there must be a certain increase each year. The allocations we made are what we could afford. Social services occupy 56% of the allocations, which is substantial in a country like ours," said Mboweni.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rand strengthens slightly on the back of Mboweni's Covid-19-era Budget speech
Energy production a laggard in our recovery hopes, budget shows
It's as bad as they say: Mboweni's budget acknowledges jobs crisis
Read more on:
tito mboweniparliamentsouth africadebtbudget speechbudget 2021
ZAR/USD
14.53
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
17.65
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.68)
Gold
1798.09
(-0.42)
Silver
27.81
(+0.58)
Platinum
1261.12
(+1.12)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2436.00
(+4.04)
All Share
66200.76
(+0.42)
Top 40
60747.41
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12354.99
(+0.99)
Industrial 25
86550.38
(-0.10)
Resource 10
66735.02
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1003 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2508 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo