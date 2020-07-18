1h ago

add bookmark

Mboweni wants DA to provide 'evidence' for SAA bailout allegations

Lameez Omarjee
Finance minister Tito Mboweni (Parliament of SA)
Finance minister Tito Mboweni (Parliament of SA)
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says allegations by the DA that Treasury plans to fund SAA's business rescue process should be backed by evidence.
  • Mboweni tweeted that the DA's urgent application for an interdict against Treasury using an emergency funding mechanism for SAA might be considered "trivial" by the courts.
  • The DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis, in turn, wants Mboweni to categorically state that public money will not be used to fund the SAA rescue process.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has hit back at claims by the DA that National Treasury plans to extend a bailout to help fund the business rescue process of flag carrier South African Airways.

This after the main opposition party announced on Friday that it had filed an urgent interdict application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to prevent any money for SAA coming from "emergency" funding, by means of a provision in the Public Finance Management Act.

In response Mboweni tweeted to the party's spokesperson on finance, Geordin Hill-Lewis, that the application might be a "trivial" issue that would waste the court's time.

"Courts are very important, powerful, respected and central institutions with decorum over the ages. They have developed doctrines such as = 'Do not waste the court's time with trivial/small issues.' So the @geordinhl SAA interdict might fall under this. But we meet in court. Right?" the tweet read.

He added that the bailout did not exist and that the DA would have to provide "evidence" for the allegation.

"But Chief @geordinhl, this bailout thing you talk about does not exist. It only exists in your mind. Where is the evidence for this allegation.(sic) I do not know about this," the tweet read.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wants the DA to prov

In response, Hill-Lewis asked Mboweni to categorically state that no public money would be used for the rescue process. 

On Thursday, the Department of Public Enterprises and Treasury provided to SAA business rescue practitioners a letter of commitment to "mobilise" funding for the rescue plan. The letter of commitment did not indicate where the funding would be sourced from, Fin24 previously reported.

The rescue plan requires about R10.3 billion in funding. 

This is apart from government-guaranteed loans from four private banks totalling R16.4 billion, these funds have been allocated to the entity in prior budgets and are intended to be paid over a three-year period.

Over the past 10 years SAA has been bailed out with about R30 billion.

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis has asked Finance Ministe

- Additional reporting by Carin Smith

Related Links
OPINION | We've seen many plans to save SAA, and this is the worst yet
Defiant SAA board failed to act in interest of the airline
'Mobilising' SAA funding doesn't mean money is there yet - nor that the playing field is even
Read more on:
saatito mbowenigeordin hill-lewis
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2259 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2853 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4324 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo