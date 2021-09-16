25m ago

Medium-term budget to be tabled on 4 November

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table in Parliament the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 4 November, National Treasury has confirmed.

This is three days after the country votes in the local government elections on November 1. 

The MTBPS lays out government's priorities over a three-year period. It also provides updates on forecasts, adjustments to budgets of government departments and makes emergency changes to spending, Treasury said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The MTBPS is usually tabled on the Wednesday of the third week in October.  Treasury did not indicate why the tabling has shifted to November.


