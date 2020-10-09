58m ago

add bookmark

Medium-term budget won't be popular - SAA to be dealt with, warns Mboweni

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • South Africa risks a fiscal crisis by 2024/25 if the country continues to live beyond its means, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned.
  • Mboweni says the upcoming medium-term budget policy statement might not be very popular in light of difficult decisions that need to be taken.
  • A fiscal crisis would contribute to  a financial or banking crisis, he added.

South Africa risks a fiscal crisis in four years, similar to that experienced by Argentina, said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

The minister made the remarks during a panel discussion hosted by Stellenbosch University's economics department, which on Friday was celebrating its centenary.

Mboweni spoke frankly about the state of the economy, which was already in a recession prior to the nationwide lockdown that started in late March to stem the spready of the coronavirus.

The economy is set to contract anywhere between 7% and 13% this year - the worst economic performance in 90 years. As a consequence Treasury sees SA's debt-to-GDP ratio widening to 81.8% this fiscal year, and possibly breaching 100% by 2023/24 if no changes are made.

"I do not think the medium-term budget policy statement will be popular, particularly as we will deal with things like South African Airways and other state-owned enterprises," Mboweni said. He is due to table the medium-term budget policy statement on 21 October, which will map out the country's expenditure plans for the next three years.

"Before the lockdown, we were already in a technical recession, so revenue was also down from the point of view of the fiscus. Then coronavirus hit us... The ban on the sale of tobacco and alcohol actually made people in the tobacco and alcohol industry extremely rich - they shot up prices. The underground market was active," he lamented.

All sectors of the economy, bar agriculture, contracted significantly during the second quarter of the year. 

Treasury expects a tax revenue shortfall of about R300 billion to the depressed economy, all while pressure on expenditure is growing, said Mboweni.

Mouth of the hippo

"The next issue that bothers me is the hippopotamus mouth - revenue is declining and expenditure is going up. You have to close the mouth of the hippopotamus," said Mboweni. "If you don't close it, what concerns me is that we are headed for a fiscal crisis."

The minister said there had been a sell-off of SA bonds at an "alarming rate". If domestic banks and institutions were to remain the largest holders of SA bonds a possible fiscal crisis would contribute to a "banking crisis and a financial crisis", said Mboweni. "It is a very serious situation that we are facing. We can no longer live beyond our means," he said. The minister said he shared his concerns with Cabinet too. 

"A fiscal crisis is on its way by 2024/25 if we do not take the serious measures we need to take to close the mouth of the hippopotamus."

Mboweni said he had a meeting with Harvard professors two days ago, who warned SA would be "heading the Argentina way". "I had the former governor of the central bank of Argentina on the line, he said, 'I have seen that movie before, and you guys are going that way,'."

Argentina secured a $57 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2018 - it is said to be the largest loan in the history of the institution. The country has suffered multiple economic crises and has entered into 21 IMF programmes. 

But Mboweni said that there are some "greenshoots" in the economy. Mining and manufacturing are rebounding sharply, he noted. Growth could improve from around -7.9% or -8% to "maybe a nice recovery" of 2.9%, said Mboweni. 

Political problem

Mboweni said when it comes to "policy coordination" in the government system the central coordinating mechanism is the Cabinet. "Eventually things come to the Cabinet, that is where policy coordination takes place," he explained.

While the "mechanism" is there, Mboweni said the question is whether the correct policies are being coordinated. Using the example of spectrum, a topic spoken of for years, he noted that decisions have been taken by Cabinet, but no progress has been made. "You guys need to understand politics. Why is it not moving? It's a political problem, not a coordination problem," said Mboweni. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
What to watch for in this year's medium-term budget policy statement
Mboweni's medium-term budget scheduled for 21 October
SA Reserve Bank shifts to 'wait and see' after Covid-19 response
Read more on:
tito mbowenistellenbosch universityeconomics
ZAR/USD
16.43
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.53)
Gold
1926.90
(+1.74)
Silver
24.71
(+3.71)
Platinum
887.00
(+2.89)
Brent Crude
43.45
(+3.22)
Palladium
2472.00
(+4.32)
All Share
55075.94
(+0.96)
Top 40
50663.31
(+1.06)
Financial 15
9932.14
(-1.02)
Industrial 25
74469.30
(+0.79)
Resource 10
54444.90
(+2.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1441 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9386 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2066 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo