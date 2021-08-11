Medupi explosion: Eskom lays charges, but staff not being investigated for sabotage

Eskom has opened a criminal case of malicious damage to property following the explosion of a generator at its Medupi power station on Sunday.

However, the power utility denied it was investigating staff for sabotage.

Trade union Solidarity is questioning Eskom's suspension of employees without a "proper investigation".

Lephalale police spokesperson Warrant Officer Frans Mokoena told Fin24 that the power station had opened a case of malicious damage to property.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told Fin24 that it opened the case following an instruction by the National Keypoint Office.

"When there is an incident like the explosion at Medupi, Eskom must report it to the National Keypoint Office, based on a security law which identifies certain strategic buildings as national keypoints. This office then requested Eskom to lay a charge with the SAPS [SA Police Service] in order for the matter to be registered with the National Keypoint Office, which Eskom then did," Mantshantsha said.

"So, Eskom did not do so because it requires anyone to be investigated for a criminal act or because Eskom suspects any intentional or criminal element about the incident."

Eskom had earlier placed certain employees under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of an investigation into the explosion, citing a "deviation from procedure". While no injuries had been reported, emergency services attended to seven employees for shock. All employees and contractors have been accounted for, Eskom said at the time.

Deon Reyneke, Solidarity's deputy chief executive of labour relations, said the trade union was questioning the reasons for opening a criminal case when Eskom had not yet started with a full-length investigation.



"How can Eskom determine there was negligence or malicious damage to property involved at this stage?" Reyneke asked.



"We will cooperate with the investigation as much as possible where they allow us, but we will defend our members when Eskom makes decisions about criminal charges without proper prior investigations."

Reyneke said Solidarity was aware of six Eskom employees who had been suspended, of which two are its members.

"We are currently compiling motivational documentation to provide reasons why our members should not be suspended. It is highly unlikely that employees would risk their jobs and especially their lives to cause an explosion," said Reyneke.

Reynecke said it was important that the main purpose of the investigation should be to find the cause of the accident. "Employees should, therefore, not be treated as guilty prematurely and without evidence," said Reyneke.

No impact on power supply

Mantshantsha said the explosion would not have a major impact on the country's energy supply.



He said that the unit had already been taken offline for short-term maintenance at the time of the incident, and the summer maintenance plan would be reworked to take the loss of unit 4 into account.

"Eskom has recently gone through the winter with minimal load shedding - a result of the maintenance work ahead of the winter," said Mantshantsha.

The country has in the past few months been hit by rotational load shedding as Eskom conducted planned maintenance to infrastructure, but there had also been outages caused by systems breakdowns.

The construction of Medupi, which is located outside Lephalale, in Limpopo, was initially expected cost about R80 billion, but the figure was revised several times over the years, reaching an estimated cost of R122 billion.

Eskom said it had not quantified the cost of Sunday's damage.

The plant still requires large changes to be made because of initial design defects that are linked to the contract with Japanese construction company Hitachi. Eskom will address its boiler design defects in the next two years.