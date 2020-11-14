1h ago

Moody's AAA credit rating for African Development Bank due to capital buffers, risk management

The "AAA" rating from Moody's follows earlier affirmations by the other leading rating agencies.
Moody's Investor Service has affirmed the African Development Bank's AAA credit rating, with a stable outlook.

"The credit profile of African Development Bank (AfDB) is supported by the bank's robust capital buffers and superior risk management, which mitigate risks," Moody's Investor Service said in an annual credit analysis.

According to Moody's, an ample liquidity buffer and unfettered access to international capital markets also support the bank's ability to meet its debt-service obligations. Moreover, the bank has a long track record of being the premier development institution in Africa and benefits from shareholders' ability and willingness to support its development objectives, exemplified by the significant contributions of highly rated non-regional member countries.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, said in a statement that the AAA rating by Moody's validates the strength of the bank's prudent financial and risk management and strong governance systems even in the face of tough challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"The extraordinary support of the bank's shareholders boosts our capacity to finance African countries. We will continue to manage risks and capital requirements adequately to help African countries to build their economies back better and faster, while assuring economic, health and climate resilience," said Adesina.

The "AAA" rating from Moody's follows earlier affirmations of the "AAA" rating of the bank, with stable outlook, by the other leading rating agencies, namely Fitch Ratings, Standard and Poor's Global Ratings and Japan Credit Rating Agency.

