55m ago

add bookmark

Moody's downgrades Tshwane metro, foresees R1bn cash deficit

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Moody's head office in New York.
Moody's head office in New York.
Getty Images
  • Moody's said higher financing needs have not been matched by larger financing flows at the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.
  • Tshwane is expected to close the 2021 fiscal year in June with a cash deficit of more than R1 billion, which is 3% of its operating revenue.
  • Tshwane's liquidity situation was unlikely to stabilise in the near term, with the debt burden likely to increase from 40.8% of revenue.

International credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality on Monday, citing liquidity concerns at one of South Africa's richest and most populous municipalities.

Moody's has 11 tiers of junk status, the highest of which is Ba1. It has ranked Tshwane at Caa2, which is fourth from the very bottom. 

As the local government elections draw closer, the finances of South Africa's 257 municipalities are expected to come under sharper focus.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reported earlier this month that the combined irregular expenditure of all municipalities over the past year amounted to R26 billion.

Tshwane is one of Gauteng's three metros and home to the executive seat of government and is expected to be a key battlefield in the upcoming local government elections. 

The Moody's report said contrary to the agency's previous expectations, higher financing needs have not been matched by larger financing flows at the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

"The four-notch downgrade of Tshwane's long-term global-scale rating reflects the sharp deterioration in the city's liquidity, pointing to a significant risk of default on its financial obligations," the report said.

Moody's said the city's access to external borrowing was constrained, hence its failure to secure new borrowing so far in 2021.

"The Caa2 rating reflects Moody's view that the fiscal and liquidity challenges faced by the city will persist as it continues to struggle to balance its operations in a difficult operating environment in South Africa," the report said.

The report added that Tshwane is expected to close the end of 2021 fiscal year in June with a cash deficit of more than R1 billion, which amounts to around 3% of operating revenue.

"Throughout the year, revenue collection has been weaker than expected, largely due to the coronavirus impact on the local economy. This has coincided with a marked increase in expenditure as Tshwane implemented salary increases (28%+ increase in salary costs in 2020)," Moody's added.

Moody's said Tshwane's options for funding included loans, but that these have not materialised yet. The city may have to rely on its sinking fund, which Moody's estimates at R717 million.

The report said Tshwane's liquidity situation was unlikely to stabilise in the near term, with the debt burden likely to increase from 40.8% of revenue in the 2021 fiscal year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moody'ssouth africapretoriatshwane metropolitan municipalitymunicipal financesliquiditydebt
Rand - Dollar
14.34
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,754.32
-1.4%
Silver
25.67
-1.7%
Palladium
2,668.76
-1.1%
Platinum
1,072.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,505
+1.1%
All Share
66,590
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,709
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,806
+1.6%
Financial 15
13,088
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1212 votes
Not a good move
10% - 166 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?

23 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?
MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my...

19 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?

16 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo