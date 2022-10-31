18m ago

add bookmark

Moody’s lifts Eskom outlook to positive for first time in 15 years

accreditation
Rene Vollgraaff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Moody’s Investors Service raised its outlook on Eskom’s debt ratings to positive for the first time since 2007 after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the government could take over a substantial portion of the power company’s debt.

Moody’s boosted the outlook from negative, signaling that the next ratings action may now be an upgrade instead of another downgrade. It affirmed the utility’s long-term corporate family rating at Caa1, seven levels below investment grade. Eskom’s rating has been on a downward trend since 2008 and the outlook change marks a potential for a change in that course, Joanna Fic, senior vice president at Moody’s, said by email.

The government expects to shift between one-third and two-thirds of Eskom’s about R400 billion of debt onto its own balance sheet, Godongwana said in the mid-term budget last week. The loss-making state utility, that’s been surviving on government guarantees, is the biggest known risk to the economy and public finances, the Treasury said.

“The positive outlook recognises the commitment to address Eskom’s unsustainable capital structure," Moody’s said in an emailed statement on Monday. "A partial debt transfer to the government will improve the company’s balance sheet and reduce pressure on cash flows through lower interest payments."

While Godongwana said there will be strict conditions attached to the debt transfer, he provided few details. The swap is also not accounted for in updated fiscal metrics published last week, which show the government’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product will peak two years earlier and at a lower level than expected.

A partial transfer will be complex, requiring careful management given the diverse creditor base, Moody’s said. Also, the relief won’t itself solve Eskom’s problems that include poor operational performance, a lack of cost-reflective tariffs and overdue liabilities from municipalities, it said. 

Eskom’s ratings could still be downgraded if there are concerns about the company’s ability to meet its debt serving obligations or it appeared likely that any reorganization will lead to creditor losses higher than those implied in the current ratings, according to Moody’s. 

The yield on Eskom bonds due in 2028 was 5.2 basis points higher at 8.67% by 5:48 p.m. in Johannesburg. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moodyseskom
Rand - Dollar
18.34
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.10
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.13
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,638.52
-0.4%
Silver
19.19
-0.3%
Palladium
1,833.00
-3.8%
Platinum
936.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
60,031
+0.6%
All Share
66,672
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,595
+0.0%
Industrial 25
78,640
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,546
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo