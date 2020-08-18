More load reduction for Soweto, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Free State

Eskom has again implemented load reduction in parts of Soweto, as well as areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in a bid to stop the overloading of its network.

Most power cuts are set to end at 09:00.

Load reduction differs from load shedding, according to Eskom, as it is only implemented in specific areas when the utility fears that illegal connections and overloading may cause power outages.

When load reduction takes place the utility preemptively switches off power to keep its infrastructure operational. Load shedding, meanwhile, affects the whole country, and occurs when Eskom's technicians say it needs to reduce national electricity demand to stop the country's grid becoming overloaded.

In addition to parts of Soweto and the Vaal area in Gauteng, the utility cut power to areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State on Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, meanwhile, the power utility implemented load reduction in various areas , including parts of Gauteng, Soweto, Mpumalanga and the Free State. It has not yet said whether it will again cut power during peak hours on Tuesday evening.

Eskom Load Reduction NoticeDate: 17 August 2020#EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomFreeStateProvincial statements with details and areas that will be affected on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 from 05h00 to 09h00 pic.twitter.com/bz8vzJnMv4 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 17, 2020

The power utility warned on Sunday that the country's power system would be "severely constrained" this week.