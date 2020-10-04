1h ago

Petrol drops by up to 30 cents, diesel by 90 cents from Wednesday

The department of mineral resources and energy has announced a fuel price decrease, starting on Wednesday.
South African motorists can expect a fuel price decrease from Tuesday, following the department of mineral resources and energy’s Sunday announcement on the monthly price adjustments for October.

According to the department, 93 ULP and LRP petrol will fall by 23 c/l, while 95 ULP and LRP will decrease by 32 c/l.

The price adjustments are:

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): 23.00 c/l decrease;
  • Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): 32.00 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 90.00 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 93.00 c/l decrease;
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 76.00 c/l decrease;
  • Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin101.00 c/l decrease;
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 20.00 c/kg decrease; 

Some of reasons for the adjustments include the rand’s average appreciation against the US dollar from R17.28 to R16.72 per US dollar in September compared to August.

The average Brent Crude oil price decrease from $44.78 per barrel to $40.82 per barrel and a decrease in international prices for all refined petroleum products.

Read more on:
fuelpetroldiesel
Company Snapshot
