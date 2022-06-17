Motsepe Foundation backs two farming projects with R70m lifeline

The Motsepe Foundation and AgriSA have partnered to provide funding to farmers unable to secure capital for their operations.

The Motsepe Foundation has extended loans, totalling R70 million, to two projects, in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The farming projects will be able to create and maintain over 1 500 jobs.

In an environment where farmers are struggling to secure capital to support their operations, the Motsepe Foundation has extended loans to the value of R70 million to two farming projects in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.



The foundation, founded by billionaire Patrice Motsepe and Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, has partnered with the South African agricultural industry association AgriSA to find solutions to support emerging farmers.

"Due in large measure to a lack of secure land tenure, a number of promising projects around the country have been unable to secure adequate funding for their operations. Agri Enterprises and the Motsepe Foundation have stepped into this gap," a statement from AgriSA read.

Given the legal and tax requirements of the projects, which are commercial in nature, the Motsepe Foundation facilitated the R70 million funding through a company established by the Motsepe family.

The first project in Mpumalanga supports joint ventures established following the Greater Tenbosch land claim.

"Three ventures have been established to cultivate cane on this land which have to date suffered from a lack of funding," the statement read. Currently, RCL Foods, the owner of Ouma Rusks and 5 Star maize meal, is the sole funder of the joint ventures.

The second project in Limpopo supports Majeje Citrus. The Majeje Traditional Authority initially set up the citrus project in partnership with Komati Fruit and Absa.

"With the support of Agri Enterprises and the Motsepe Foundation, the community will now be able to develop its land and participate in the cultivation of South Africa's most thriving agricultural commodity," the statement read.

The projects will create and maintain over 1 500 jobs – both seasonal and permanent. This will impact over 5 700 livelihoods.

According to AgriSA, the loans are repayable over five to 15 years at a 4.5% interest rate.

AgriSA noted the support from communities and traditional leaders in supporting the partnerships.

"This innovative approach to development funding will be rolled out to more projects in the current phase, and we look forward to seeing communities transformed as this this partnership expands throughout South Africa in the coming months," AgriSA said.

