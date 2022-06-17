N3 blockade is 'sabotage and a staged crime', Nxesi says as critical highway reopens

The N3 blockage by truckers must be treated as sabotage and staged crime, says the labour minister.

The departments of labour, home affairs and transport are charged with looking into the trucking disruptions.

The 24-hour blockage of the N3 was dissolved on Thursday evening by police.

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says the recent blockade of the N3 by striking truck drivers must be treated as sabotage, as an inter-ministerial committee has been appointed to engage all stakeholders on the issues raised by the latest action.

Truck drivers had blockaded the busy N3 linking the inland provinces with the country's key trade ports of Durban and Richards Bay, obstructing the flow of traffic for over 24 hours.

Police managed to end the blockade on both sides of the N3 between Van Reenen's Pass and at the Tugela Plaza on Thursday evening and traffic movement has been restored, according to communication by the N3 Toll Concession. It was not the first time that truckers had blockaded the critical route.

"This propaganda being witnessed by the trucking industry must be stopped and treated as the sabotage and staged crime that it is," said Nxesi in a statement.

He further stated that the action is intended to "cause disorder that the country does not require".

"What the truck drivers are doing is an affront to the entire South African community and should not be taken lightly."

Some of the goods transported by road freight via the N3 include fuel.

Nxesi is part of the committee tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the causes of the disruption. He said the team, which involves Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, has had a number of consultations with stakeholders such as truck driver representatives and small truck operators.

"In addressing these issues, we were and continue to be mindful of the economic impact of any disruption to supply chains and freight logistics throughout the country and the SADC [Southern African Development Community] region."

Truck drivers who had embarked on a nationwide strike, which is expected to end on Friday, are complaining about working conditions, the employment of foreign nationals and matters relating to professional driving permits.

On Thursday, the Business Unity SA bemoaned the disruptions caused by the N3 blockage and the impact it is causing to the economy. The organisation said it would engage the president on the matter.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.







