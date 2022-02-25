53m ago

add bookmark

Namibian oil discoveries could bring in R53bn in taxes alone

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Two oil discoveries offshore of Namibia are likely to bring in an equivalent R53 billion in revenues for the state, a prominent global consultancy group has estimated.

In early February, Shell and its partners announced they had made a significant oil discovery at its Graff-1 well in the deep waters off the coast of Namibia in the Orange Basin.

On Thursday, TotalEnergies and partners announced that another giant oil discovery at its Venus well, which is also located in the ultra-deep waters, not far from Graff-1. With a conservative estimate of over three billion barrels recoverable oil volumes, a report by global consultancy Wood Mackenzie says the find is "set to become Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest-ever oil discovery" and Namibia could find itself the third-largest oil producer in the region within a decade.

The group estimates that if both projects proceeded in tandem, it could, at peak production, bring in over $3.5 billion (~R53.5 billion) annually in royalties and taxes for the government.

The two are also estimated to attract a cumulative $29 billion (~R443 billion) in investment – triple the size of Namibia’s GDP in 2020.

However, the development of Namibia’s oil won’t be without challenges, especially in light of increasingly negative sentiment toward fossil fuels.

Namibian civil society groups have already cautioned that the discovery will have a negative impact on the local fishing and tourism industries. They are also sceptical whether the oil industry will indeed provide local jobs in a country with no real expertise in oil and gas.

A low carbon development will be key for TotalEnergies, Wood Mackenzie said.  

"Venus' associated gas could displace diesel power generation, which accounts for 30% of the country’s grid-connected supply. But equally, it could complicate the development in such deep water and with an under-developed gas market. A more regional solution may be required."

Through its national petroleum company, Namcor, the Namibian government holds a 10% interest in both discoveries. While the discoveries present a huge opportunity for the country, it will need to be pragmatic, the report said. "Despite where oil prices are today, the energy transition is here and Namcor’s partners will want to progress quickly."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shellnamcortotalenergiesdrillingoilexplorationdiscovery
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,917.64
+0.7%
Silver
24.42
+0.8%
Palladium
2,480.00
+2.5%
Platinum
1,067.91
+0.6%
Brent Crude
99.08
+2.3%
Top 40
67,548
+0.5%
All Share
74,018
+0.4%
Resource 10
79,872
+0.2%
Industrial 25
85,389
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,632
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo