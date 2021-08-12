National Treasury was central to fight back against capture, Ramaphosa tells Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa said a relationship breakdown between former president Jacob Zuma and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was apparent.

He said officials in National Treasury fought back against efforts aimed at advancing state capture.

Ramaphosa said the phrase "radical economic transformation" took on a life of its own in party factional battles and became "bastardised".

National Treasury was at the heart of the fight against state capture from inside government during the years of former president Jacob Zuma's administration, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.



Ramaphosa was continuing his testimony from Wednesday. Over the course of two days before the commission, the president unpacked his experience serving as deputy president in Zuma's Cabinet.

Among other things, the president on Thursday discussed the breakdown of the relationship between Zuma and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, whom Zuma removed from his position in 2017.

Gordhan's axing – like Zuma's firing of minister Nhlanhla Nene before him – had serious economic ramifications at the time, sending the rand into a free fall and wiping some R86 billion off the market capitalisation of JSE-listed banks within a day.

Zondo asked Ramaphosa about evidence given by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe – formerly ANC secretary general – in which the former said Zuma referred to a breakdown in his relationship with Gordhan as being sparked by the "intelligence report" that had prompted Gordhan's axing.

"I do remember. That was mentioned. It did not find its way into my statement as I was dealing with a lot of things.

"He did indeed make reference to his relationship with Gordhan breaking down," said Ramaphosa.

But Ramaphosa did not pin the breakdown in the pair's relationship on any one incident. He said Zuma and Gordhan had an extensive relationship of working together in the ANC and Cabinet and that the breakdown in their relationship was gradual.

"It was coming. One kept on picking it up. It didn't just suddenly happen. These are two people who had worked so closely together in the past that it was difficult to decipher the real cause or reason [for the breakdown]," Ramaphosa said.

Fighting from within

Much of the president's evidence over the two days outlined what he called his "strategic approach" to fighting state capture, which involved avoiding confrontation with suspected perpetrators, and later reversing the damage once he became president.

But evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius challenged Ramaphosa's testimony that he found out about state capture too late and said it was "really difficult" to believe that people in government did not know what was happening.

Ramaphosa said signs were apparent to government and the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC), but putting the pieces together was challenging.

"There were a number of signposts along the way. Some were points such as when Fikile Mbalula spoke up in the NEC of the ANC to say that he heard about his appointment from a member of the Gupta family.

"That was a signpost, but not necessarily a sign to say turn left," he said.

"What we were not fully aware of is we saw signposts and anomalous actions which did not really link up to what was reasonable. The full thread and network of what was happening in Eskom and Transnet was not apparent," Ramaphosa said.

He added that the architects of state capture hid their actions, and conceded that there were lapses and a lack of alertness. However, Ramaphosa rejected any suggestion that he and others in the party and state were complicit.

"The changes that are happening now are happening because some people decided to stay in and embark on specific strategies at the time that they could.

"One could say the actions we took were too few or too meek and that is their right, but when you are in the ring, you do what you are supposed to do as you are in battle," he said.

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Ramaphosa about a statement in which Zuma spoke highly of Nene, who served as South Africa's finance minister twice – under Zuma, from 2014 until his controversial axing in December 2015, and under Ramaphosa in 2018.

He also asked Ramaphosa if Zuma had wanted to replace Gordhan with former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe at any point as minister of finance.

"Former president Jacob Zuma did support him. And it did not carry support," Ramaphosa responded.

Economic transformation 'bastardised'

Pretorius asked the president about how language was used, at times to advance state capture or corrupt ends. He questioned Ramaphosa on what he called the "poisoning of discourse", including the alleged intelligence reports that triggered the dismissal of Nene and Gordhan.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that it became commonplace to use words that might seem legitimate to hide dishonest behaviour, saying by the time Gordhan and Nene were removed from Treasury, "rhetoric which is legitimate at face value to conceal illegitimate motives" had become frequent.

He also said the term 'radical economic transformation' and the 'RET' acronym – which he still believes is legitimate if used correctly – was used to target ministers and National Treasury.

He said London-based firm Bell Pottinger used "radical economic transformation" and "white monopoly capital" to launch an attack on behalf of their clients and to cement radical credentials of specific politicians, rather than improving the lives of South Africans.

"It is still my view. The term RET is a very legitimate term that describes a programme of economic transformation that is being fostered by the party and properly articulated.

"Largely because people bastardised RET, it mutated into rhetoric without substance and without focusing on the issues of social transformation that are so needed in a practical way in our country," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said it was unfortunate that the phrase "radical economic transformation" took on a life of its own in the ANC and government politics.

Rather, he said, "radical socioeconomic transformation" should be placed back at the centre of ANC's broader policy discussions.

"We need to go back to the term 'socioeconomic transformation', which really captures the policy view of the ANC. You can underpin it by saying that it has to be radical and that must be embarked upon in our country," he said.

He said National Treasury officials were not apartheid spies, as shadowy documents suggested, but that they were rejecting National Treasury being captured. He said Treasury worked with others in government to push back against the state capture project.

"That could have led to various real difficulties and challenges for the country. You want to know what some of us were able to do to change things. For example, there was the nuclear deal. National Treasury was an important part of that," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said Cabinet was in the process of developing a system to prevent state capture from occurring again. He added that Cabinet ministers' performance agreements are public, and government was in the ongoing process of professionalising the public service.

