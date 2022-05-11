National Treasury's R22 billion will help clear claims, Sasria tells Parly

Sasria told Parliament that it planned to use R22 billion from National Treasury to cover claims from the July unrest and improve its solvency position.

Sasria CEO Mpumelelo Tyikwe said if Sasria maintains its loss ratio, the insurer will be able to replenish its reserves within five to seven years.

He said if the police had responded on time to last year's unrest, the volume of claims would likely have been half of what they eventually became.

Sasria told Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations that it planned to use a recently secured cash injection of R22 billion from National Treasury to pay out remaining claims and meet the insurer's solvency requirements.



Sasria also briefed the Standing Committee on Finance in April and told members of Parliament there that National Treasury intervened to assist the insurer as it faced claims amounting to more than R37 billion following the unrest in July 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

During that meeting, the insurer told Parliament that it expects to register a loss of more than R26 billion by the end of the current financial year and said it would not be able to cope with a repeat of claims volumes that it saw following last year's unrest.

On Wednesday, Sasria CEO Mpumelelo Tyiwke said the insurer would have R14.5 billion in cash equivalents by the end of 2021/22, which it would use to process claims.

He said the insurer had existed for more than 40 years without registering a loss.

He said claims volumes for Sasria spiked from 2 976 in 2020/21, valued at R778 million, to 20 996 claims valued at R38 billion in 2021/22.

"To assess how an insurance company is doing, we use the loss ratio or claims over premiums. Over the past 10 years [before last year], the loss ratio only once went above 45% - in 2019. We have had years of profitability over the past 10 years, except for this one year," said Tyikwe.

Tyikwe said Sasria planned to use the cash injection from National Treasury to keep up to date with remaining claims and maintain a favourable solvency position. He said this funding would not be spent on any other items.

"The funding will be used to pay claims that have arisen - which were close to R37 billion. They will also be used to recapitalise Sasria to meet the solvency requirement. The money will not be used for any other purposes," Tyikwe said.

Tyikwe said if Sasria maintained its loss ratio between 35% and 45%, the insurer would be able to replenish its reserves within five to seven years, allowing Sasria to get back to where it was before the unrest in July.

In the case of the July unrest, Tyikwe said if said the police or security forces responded within 48 hours as expected, the claims volume would likely have been half of what it eventually was. A recent report into the unrest showed slow police response on the ground.

"As members would know, the panel report indicated that the police did not respond as quickly as they could [have] to the unrest. We could have avoided [many] of the claims we saw, and Sasria would have avoided claims insolvency and would not have required a cash injection," he said.

Tyikwe said Sasria agent companies processed and helped pay 90% of claims valued at R1 million or less. He said Sasria anticipated no liquidity issues thanks to the R22 billion injection, and that Sasria could meet liabilities that arise ahead.

"Sasria would have been able to handle an unrest event of up to R17 billion in claims. Sasria is planning for future scenarios like the July unrest, but the insurer and National Treasury are aware of our limits," he said.

Tyikwe said the insurer was developing new products and solutions, including products for informal traders and tuck shop owners, as well as a mobile application.

