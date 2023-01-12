55m ago

add bookmark

Nersa approves 18.65% electricity tariff hike for Eskom

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The National Energy Regulator has agreed to a tariff hike for the next two years
The National Energy Regulator has agreed to a tariff hike for the next two years
Getty Images

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has agreed to an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs, effective from 1 April this year.

Eskom had applied for a 32% tariff increase for the 2023/24 year, which starts in April.

In the same tariff application, the cash-strapped power utility applied for a further 22.52% increase for 2024/25. Nersa has granted Eskom a 12.74% tariff increase.

The regulator said the "extremely difficult decision" sought to balance between the needs of Eskom and consumers.

A court order required Nersa to make a final decision on the tariff by 24 December, but the regulator was granted an extension to Thursday, 12 January after its Electricity Subcommittee required more time to deliberate on 14 areas of concern.

Eskom, which implemented continuous Stage 6 load shedding this week, motivated for large tariff hikes on the back of rising diesel costs. The utility spent R15 billion on diesel in the 2021/22 financial year – some R9 billion more than what Nersa would allow it to recover through electricity tariffs for that year.

Eskom recently reported a loss of R12.3 billion for the year ended in March 2022.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nersaeskomelectricityinflationtariff hikes
Rand - Dollar
16.86
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,889.73
+0.7%
Silver
23.74
+1.4%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.67
+3.1%
Top 40
72,486
+0.1%
All Share
78,628
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,592
-0.1%
Industrial 25
98,769
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,066
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo