44m ago

add bookmark

Nersa greenlights 16 new renewable energy projects within 19 days

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has successfully registered 16 new renewable generation projects.
  • The applications were made in April, and processed in 19 days.
  • In the first quarter of 2022, Nersa approved the registration of 54 generation projects.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has registered 16 new generation facilities, which use the licence exemptions for generators under 100MW.

The registration process took place within 19 days, and all applications were received in April, according to a statement from the regulator.

The regulator also recently registered two other 100MW projects. It took 73 days to complete that process.

All the generators use renewable energy – 15 are powered by solar PV and one is powered by wind turbines.

According to Nersa, 11 of the facilities will generate electricity for their own use, and five will generate for commercial use.

Most (12) of the applicants will connect to Eskom's network, while four will connect to municipalities. Two solar PV generation facilities will be based in the City of Tshwane. The remaining two will be based at the City of Ekurhuleni and Emfuleni Local Municipality – all in Gauteng.

The biggest project registered is an 80MW solar plant by Lephalale Solar and will connect to Eskom's grid. Second is the Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm, with a capacity of 72MW, which will also connect to Eskom's grid.

Nersa has approved 216 registration applications since the legislative change in October, which lifted the licence threshold from 1MW to 100MW.

In the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year, 54 generation facilities were approved. The total investment cost is approximately R452 million, Nersa said.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nersamunicipalitieseskomrenewable energyelectricity
Rand - Dollar
15.36
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.39
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,849.44
+0.4%
Silver
22.08
+0.0%
Palladium
2,014.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,014.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
119.51
-0.2%
Top 40
63,443
-1.7%
All Share
70,018
-1.6%
Resource 10
75,954
-0.7%
Industrial 25
76,277
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,961
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo