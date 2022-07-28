Netherlands to help Eskom transform Mpumalanga coal-fired power station

Eskom said it’s agreed with the Netherlands to work toward repurposing a coal-fired power plant.



Eskom and the Netherlands Embassy will conduct a pre-feasibility study for a "climate-smart, labour-intensive" agricultural development at the Grootvlei Power Station, close to the town of Balfour in Mpumalanga, Eskom said.

South Africa is starting a massive undertaking to move away from coal, which is used to generate 80% of its electricity, and tap cleaner sources of energy. The transition will also involve a coal industry that employs about 90,000 workers and the communities they work and live in. Eskom has said its energy transition plan may require as much as R1.2 trillion of investment.

The Netherlands began agriculture-related studies at the site last year. The transition work at Grootvlei “can become an inspiration and a blueprint for other sites” that will follow, Eskom said.



