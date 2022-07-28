1h ago

add bookmark

Netherlands to help Eskom transform Mpumalanga coal-fired power station

accreditation
Paul Burkhardt
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo

Eskom said it’s agreed with the Netherlands to work toward repurposing a coal-fired power plant.

Eskom and the Netherlands Embassy will conduct a pre-feasibility study for a "climate-smart, labour-intensive" agricultural development at the Grootvlei Power Station, close to the town of Balfour in Mpumalanga, Eskom said.

South Africa is starting a massive undertaking to move away from coal, which is used to generate 80% of its electricity, and tap cleaner sources of energy. The transition will also involve a coal industry that employs about 90,000 workers and the communities they work and live in. Eskom has said its energy transition plan may require as much as R1.2 trillion of investment.

The Netherlands began agriculture-related studies at the site last year. The transition work at Grootvlei “can become an inspiration and a blueprint for other sites” that will follow, Eskom said.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcoal
Rand - Dollar
16.57
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.08
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.82
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,751.42
+1.0%
Silver
19.80
+3.7%
Palladium
2,073.00
+2.0%
Platinum
887.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,170
+0.3%
All Share
68,611
+0.3%
Resource 10
62,428
+1.3%
Industrial 25
84,469
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,310
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo