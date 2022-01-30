1h ago

add bookmark

New leak as Ramaphosa advisers slog it out over basic income grant

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images
Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images

  • The president's advisors divided on a permanent income grant.
  • Some say it is essential because "SA cannot grow itself out of poverty".
  • Others warn it will damage economic growth and job creation.

A second report has been leaked from the President’s Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), this time expressing strong support for a permanent basic income grant for the poor.

The decision on a permanent income grant is among the most important facing government over the next 12 months. It has provoked a heated debate both within government and in wider society, with economists strongly divided on the issue.

It is, however, unlikely that a decision will be made before the State of the Nation speech and the budget in February, with most indications suggesting another temporary extension of the R340 grant that was put in place at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

More than 12 million people in SA live below the food poverty line of R595 a month. SA is also the most unequal country in the world, with the largest gap of any society between the richest and the poorest.

The contents of the most recently leaked report were published by the Sunday Times on Sunday. This follows the leak early last week of a briefing note prepared by the PEAC in response to a request to provide President Cyril Ramaphosa with a brief ahead of the state of the nation. The note, which was written by the macro-economic sub-committee of the council and circulated to the rest of the council, warned that a permanent grant could place SA’s financial sustainability in jeopardy. 

The leak caused an uproar among proponents. Ramaphosa's office, meanwhile, put out a statement on Saturday criticising the leak and claiming the reporting was selective.

The Council had previously debated the issue of the basic income grant without reaching consensus. Two separate briefing notes were to sent to Ramaphosa last September under a covering letter, one for the grant and the other against. 

It was this earlier briefing note that became the latest leak to the media. The key argument of the note is that SA has extreme levels of poverty, multilple times that of countries with a similar per capita income. It will be many, many years before the economy is able to provide jobs and sustainable livelihoods for the poor. In the immediate term, the country faces the high risk of social instability due to its inordinately high levels of poverty and unemployment.

"The depth of poverty in South Africa is such that

"We cannot feasibly ‘grow our way out poverty’ in any reasonable timeline."
Presidential Economic Advisory Council

...with the current patterns of income distribution. Significant poverty reduction needs a combination of growth and pro-poor distributional change," it argues.

The note also sets out the positive impact of a basic income grant on inclusive growth because it enables economic participation, a critical component of poverty alleviation.

On the contrary, the PEAC’s note last week said that large tax increases would be required to fund a basic income grant and that tax increases of this magnitude will kill economic growth, investment and job creation. If debt financing is used, it will divert public resources away from infrastructure and investment spending, which are critical for service delivery, growth and jobs. 

Separately from the PEAC process, the department of social development last year commissioned an investigation into the feasibility of a grant. The report arising from this, authored by a panel led by Wits professor Alex van den Heever, argued that SA could afford a grant without negatively impacting the economy but large tax hikes would be required to fund it. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Advisers warn against grant
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaeconomybasic income grant
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo