New plan to help end load shedding: Eskom wants to replace Zim in import deal

accreditation
Ray Ndlovu
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Eskom is looking to replace Zimbabwe as an importer of electricity from Mozambique and Zambia to help ease load shedding.

Zimbabwe’s contracts with Mozambique’s Electricidade de Mocambique and Zambia’s Zesco are set to expire at the end of the month, according to Sydney Gata, the chairman of the country’s Zesa. Zimbabwe is failing to pay the $6.3 million (R104 million) monthly import bill to Zambia, he said. 

Eskom is now "putting pressure" on the Mozambique and Zambian utilities to take over the contracts, Gata said.

“Zesa now has up to July 31 to draw the supply or else the contracts will be cancelled and the supply re-allocated to other utilities,” he said in a letter to miners. “Zimbabwe will stand to lose heavily as these contracts are long term and at a competitive price.”

Eskom, which supplies almost all of South Africa’s power from coal-fired plants, has subjected the country to intermittent outages for more than a decade because it can’t meet demand. President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week the company will turn to its neighbors to purchase surplus power, one of a number of measures designed to ease the crisis.


