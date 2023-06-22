1h ago

New push to get taxi drivers, marshalls access to UIF and other benefits

Na'ilah Ebrahim
  • Trade union federation Saftu has asked government to formally recognise the employment rights of taxi drivers and marshalls.
  • Santaco is currently registering taxi associations as corporatised businesses so all employees can be registered.
  • This will give them access to UIF and collective wage bargaining.
    • Government has been asked to grant taxi drivers and marshalls formal employment rights – including access to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), collective wage bargaining and skills levies.

    The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), along with the Qina National Public Transport Workers Association, has asked Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi to formally recognise taxi industry workers. They demand that taxi associations provide lists of employees to ensure that these taxi drivers can access benefits.

    Spokesperson for Saftu, Trevor Shaku, said taxi operators or employees for minibus taxis don't get any formal recognition, meaning that workers cannot benefit from regulated wages and labour-protected statutes.

    "Many workers do not have benefits, not even something as simple as UIF. Taxi associations are currently not liable to have skills and training programmes to upskill workers. The workers want formal recognition because nothing is currently regulating their employment," said Shaku.

    In addition, the absence of formal collective bargaining agreements and regulated standards of wage put taxi drivers at risk, according to Shaku.

    "There are drivers who will drive dangerously so that they can meet the threshold of their employer. Without regulated conditions of employment, the only thing workers can enjoy is a national minimum wage.

    "These workers are the first to get up and the last ones to sleep. They transport all other workers in various industries," he said.

    "It is indisputable that taxi drivers, administrative staff, marshalls, and other staff members in the taxi industry are employees, contracted by taxi associations, who assume the role of the employees," said General Secretary of SAFTU, Zwelinzima Vavi.

    In response, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) national spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala told News24, "It is true that employees of the taxi industry ecosystem are not formally employed and have no employment benefits."

    However, she said the council is currently registering taxi associations as corporatised businesses so all employees can be registered in terms of the South African Basic Conditions of Employment Act, in compliance with the 2020 National Taxi Lelgotla.

    Phala said the council also hopes to roll out health benefits tailored for the taxi industry, which will be made public soon.

    "We appreciate the call and share their sentiments to say the formalisation of all taxi industry employees is urgent. SANTACO is prioritising the process as the apex body through taxi associations," she said.

    Public Relations Officer for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), Nkululeko Sityebi, said the organisation is willing to negotiate with Saftu, the Qina National Public Transport Workers Association, and Santaco about the possibility of formal employment for taxi workers going forward.

