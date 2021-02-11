No load shedding for Thursday, Eskom says

Power utility Eskom has announced that there would be no load shedding on Thursday after generational capacity had sufficiently recovered.

This followed its announcement on Wednesday that it was implementing stage 3 load shedding from 13:00 that day into Thursday morning. It also said that there was a high probability that load shedding will continue into the rest of Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units to service, helping ease the capacity constraints sufficiently to enable us to not require load shedding.

"Another five units are expected to return to service during the next two days. The load shedding of the past two days has also enabled Eskom to adequately replenish the emergency generation reserves."





Wednesday's announcement follows stage 2 load shedding that was implemented from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.