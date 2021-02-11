1h ago

add bookmark

No load shedding for Thursday, Eskom says

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Power utility Eskom has announced that there would be no load shedding on Thursday after generational capacity had sufficiently recovered. 

This followed its announcement on Wednesday that it was implementing stage 3 load shedding from 13:00 that day into Thursday morning. It also said that there was a high probability that load shedding will continue into the rest of Thursday. 

"Over the past 24 hours Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units to service, helping ease the capacity constraints sufficiently to enable us to not require load shedding.

"Another five units are expected to return to service during the next two days. The load shedding of the past two days has also enabled Eskom to adequately replenish the emergency generation reserves." 


Wednesday's announcement follows stage 2 load shedding that was implemented from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding is back
Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
ZAR/USD
14.72
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.06)
Gold
1836.95
(-0.26)
Silver
26.85
(-0.44)
Platinum
1241.00
(+0.80)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2339.14
(-0.47)
All Share
66150.82
(+1.52)
Top 40
60637.70
(+1.63)
Financial 15
12420.66
(-0.24)
Industrial 25
88593.15
(+0.74)
Resource 10
64413.53
(+3.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 893 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2229 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo