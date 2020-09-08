25m ago

No load shedding planned for Tuesday morning as outlook improves

Jan Cronje
Getty

Eskom will not implement rotational load shedding at 08:00 on Tuesday as planned, after some generating units returned to service overnight. 

The utility had planned to implement stage 1 load shedding between 08:00 and 16:00, and stage 2 load shedding between 16:00 and 22:00. 

In a tweet, Eskom said there would be no power cuts between 08:00 and 16:00.

"However, please note that load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 16:00-22:00 tonight. Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation."

