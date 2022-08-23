25m ago

add bookmark

'No pay, no leave' - govt warns civil servants who want to take part in Wednesday's stayaway

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Striking workers arrived at Clover's Clayville operation on Thursday and attacked security personnel.
Striking workers arrived at Clover's Clayville operation on Thursday and attacked security personnel.
iStock

Ahead of a planned national stayaway on Wednesday, government has warned participating public servants that they won’t be paid for the day.

In a statement, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) says that employees who deliver essential services are not allowed to participate at all during working hours.

For other civil servants, the department has advised all government departments to apply the principle of "no work, no pay".

"Leave will be strictly managed, and no leave will be granted unless under extreme and compelling situations," the department added.

The stayaway has been organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Cosatu, in protest of cost of living pressures and the state of the economy.

Demonstrations will be held in the major cities.

But the impact of the stayaway may be more muted than previous shutdowns, after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it would not participate in the strike. This means non-striking workers could still get to work, and the protest may not disrupt public transport.

Saftu demands a R1 trillion intervention package from the government to assist distressed poor and working-class households. This would include the payment of a R1 500 basic income grant to household.

Cosatu, along with Saftu, demands an end to load shedding and the scrapping of plans to "privatise" state-owned entities such as Eskom, Transnet and the South African Post Office.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
governmentshutdown
Rand - Dollar
16.96
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,748.90
+0.7%
Silver
19.15
+0.8%
Palladium
1,977.00
-1.3%
Platinum
888.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
96.48
-0.3%
Top 40
63,033
+0.9%
All Share
69,772
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,871
+2.9%
Industrial 25
85,055
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,644
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo